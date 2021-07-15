McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Price Target Increased to $2.10 by Analysts at Roth Capital

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) had its price objective increased by Roth Capital from $2.00 to $2.10 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MUX. TheStreet upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McEwen Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MUX opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. McEwen Mining has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 67.54%. The business had revenue of $23.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,585 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 286,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 59,236 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in McEwen Mining by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,138,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 25,224 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in McEwen Mining by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,787,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 622,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.