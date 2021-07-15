Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) CEO Sells $431,209.80 in Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 4,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $431,209.80.

SYNH opened at $88.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.50. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $92.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 139.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,707,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,531,000 after buying an additional 993,476 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 11.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,844,000 after buying an additional 844,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,763,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Syneos Health by 86.0% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 714,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,195,000 after purchasing an additional 330,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Syneos Health by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,544,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,386,000 after purchasing an additional 254,940 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYNH. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

