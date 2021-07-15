Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) CEO Sells $431,209.80 in Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 4,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $431,209.80.
SYNH opened at $88.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.50. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $92.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.
Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently commented on SYNH. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.
About Syneos Health
Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.
