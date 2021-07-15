Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price objective increased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASAN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Asana in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $67.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.97. Asana has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion and a PE ratio of -45.34.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $847,079.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,236,689.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,271,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and sold 91,672 shares valued at $4,143,279. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $29,550,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 26.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

