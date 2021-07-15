Gunnar Wiedenfels Purchases 25,000 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Stock

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $727,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $27.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.30. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DISCK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.