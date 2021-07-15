Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.810-$0.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $129 million-$132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.05 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.460-$3.500 EPS.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $45.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.26. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.43.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. Progress Software’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRGS shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

