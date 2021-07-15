Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) CEO Steven G. Miller Sells 25,000 Shares

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) CEO Steven G. Miller sold 25,000 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $770,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $23.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.87. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $272.81 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 7.49%.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGFV. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 135.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

