Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Sells $854,750.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $854,750.00.

Eric J. Jr. Lindberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $861,250.00.

Shares of GO opened at $34.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.95. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of -0.35.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

