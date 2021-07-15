Short Interest in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Declines By 90.1%

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a decrease of 90.1% from the June 15th total of 491,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of SNFCA opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.52. The company has a market cap of $174.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. Security National Financial has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $10.69.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $122.66 million during the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 26.14%.
About Security National Financial
Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.
See Also: What is Green Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.