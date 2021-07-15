Short Interest in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Declines By 90.1%

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a decrease of 90.1% from the June 15th total of 491,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of SNFCA opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.52. The company has a market cap of $174.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. Security National Financial has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $122.66 million during the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 26.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Security National Financial by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Security National Financial by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Security National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Security National Financial by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Security National Financial by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 14,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

