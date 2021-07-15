Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 212.3% from the June 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:RSSS opened at $2.97 on Thursday. Research Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $3.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52.

In other news, CTO Marc Nissan sold 33,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $81,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 519,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,631.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Peter Derycz sold 156,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $470,943.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 252,787 shares of company stock valued at $716,721. Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSSS. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 19,444.6% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,934,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,014 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,657,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 981,500 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 660,000 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 1,201.3% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 372,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Research Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

RSSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Research Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.35 target price for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Research Solutions in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

