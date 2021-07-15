Zcoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $6.00 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,913.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,914.68 or 0.05999640 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.91 or 0.01412925 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.24 or 0.00392437 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00137342 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.27 or 0.00611878 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00009051 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.94 or 0.00404028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.61 or 0.00315252 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

