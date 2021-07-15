Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for L Brands in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on L Brands from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on L Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

L Brands stock opened at $75.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.82. L Brands has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $77.87.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in L Brands by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,464,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $894,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,186 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,767,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $356,797,000 after acquiring an additional 209,373 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,353,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,892,000 after acquiring an additional 193,163 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 687.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,080,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,757 shares during the period. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,393,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

