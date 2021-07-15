American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $82.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.19. American States Water has a 52 week low of $69.25 and a 52 week high of $83.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. American States Water had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $117.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 33.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in American States Water by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 40.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

