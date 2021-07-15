Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Raised to $166.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its target price upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.76% from the company’s previous close.

VC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.30.

Shares of VC stock opened at $113.11 on Thursday. Visteon has a 12 month low of $64.22 and a 12 month high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -538.62 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.56.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.65 million. Visteon had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. Research analysts predict that Visteon will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Visteon by 18.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Visteon by 6.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Visteon by 16.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,667,000 after purchasing an additional 24,654 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,161,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

