SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. The company also offers orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SeaSpine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

SPNE stock opened at $19.14 on Thursday. SeaSpine has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $634.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.32.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 25.16% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $41.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in SeaSpine by 124.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 123,829 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SeaSpine by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,417,000 after purchasing an additional 74,748 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SeaSpine by 50.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 36,104 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the first quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

