Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Coverage Initiated at Seaport Global Securities

Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.01% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ EOSE opened at $18.12 on Thursday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $31.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 26.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 15.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

