51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Shares Sold by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lowered its stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 79.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,020 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in 51job were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JOBS. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in 51job by 2.5% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in 51job by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in 51job by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in 51job by 20.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in 51job in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 44.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 51job alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on JOBS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup downgraded 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ JOBS opened at $78.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.68. 51job, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $80.50.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $136.63 million for the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 24.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that 51job, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS).

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.