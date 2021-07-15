Polar Capital Holdings Plc Invests $191,000 in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 106,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.07% of Trevena at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Trevena by 378.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,091,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 863,126 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Trevena by 31.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 840,534 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Trevena by 169.7% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 753,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 474,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trevena by 24.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,410,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 274,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Trevena by 1,789.6% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 246,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 233,655 shares during the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Carrie L. Bourdow purchased 56,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $100,598.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76. Trevena, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $3.68.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trevena, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.31.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

