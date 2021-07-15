HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Acquired by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 29.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in HealthEquity by 20.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 23.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,261,267. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $742,498.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,939. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HQY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Stephens started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $76.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,282.38, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.37. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.82 and a 12-month high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

