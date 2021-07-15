Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Shares of EXC opened at $45.14 on Thursday. Exelon has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.20.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 71.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

