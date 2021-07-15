StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) VP Sells $1,116,806.90 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) VP Charles M. Lyon sold 16,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total value of $1,116,806.90.

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $61.73 on Thursday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $70.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.47.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in StoneX Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in StoneX Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in StoneX Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

