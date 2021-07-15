The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Short Interest Update

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 130.6% from the June 15th total of 451,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 325,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 19,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $230,973.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,345,837 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,876.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tyler Loy sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $66,504.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,088.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 548,878 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,023. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 17,013 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STKS shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of STKS stock opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 995.00 and a beta of 2.60. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $13.34.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. The ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. On average, analysts expect that The ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

