Insider Selling: iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) CEO Sells 10,159 Shares of Stock

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) CEO Colin M. Angle sold 10,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.44, for a total value of $1,000,051.96.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $87.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.78. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $197.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.04 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRBT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities cut their price target on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.