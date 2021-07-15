Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) CEO J Scott Wolchko Sells 20,000 Shares

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $1,543,200.00.

J Scott Wolchko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $2,557,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $77.16 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.37 and a 1-year high of $121.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.93.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 461.69% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FATE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

