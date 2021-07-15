Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) Major Shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 182,520 Shares

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 182,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $1,861,704.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUCKU opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $10.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter worth about $563,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter worth about $4,254,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter worth about $2,764,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter worth about $501,000.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

