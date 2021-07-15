Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Given New $285.00 Price Target at HSBC

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at HSBC from $247.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. HSBC’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.36% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ROK. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $281.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.31.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of ROK opened at $291.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.67. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $206.57 and a fifty-two week high of $293.75. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $667,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total value of $71,141.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,790 shares of company stock valued at $6,165,021 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.