Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TEN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

TEN opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. Tenneco has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.89.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenneco will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 63,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $684,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $8,786,853.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,094,420 shares of company stock worth $25,013,433 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 0.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 474,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 43.5% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 13,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 423,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,717,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

