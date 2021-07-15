Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WBT. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair cut Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welbilt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Welbilt stock opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.05. Welbilt has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.45 and a beta of 2.46.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.77 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Welbilt will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 58,874 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at $16,927,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at $1,950,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at $950,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

