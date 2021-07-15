Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WBT. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair cut Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welbilt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.
Welbilt stock opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.05. Welbilt has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.45 and a beta of 2.46.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 58,874 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at $16,927,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at $1,950,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at $950,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.
Welbilt Company Profile
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
See Also: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.