John C. Malone Sells 51,500 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) major shareholder John C. Malone sold 51,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $2,272,695.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

LSXMA opened at $46.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.41. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $47.79.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 74.3% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8,250.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 492.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. raised their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Article: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.