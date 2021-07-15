Centiva Capital LP Purchases Shares of 11,754 iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 46,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 28.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in iQIYI by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iQIYI by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CLSA raised iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. OTR Global raised iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. iQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.31.

Shares of NASDAQ IQ opened at $12.55 on Thursday. iQIYI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 72.30% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

