Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPHY. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $13,996,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,955,000. LH Capital Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,895,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,916,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,671,000. 34.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

