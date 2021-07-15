Centiva Capital LP Lowers Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Centiva Capital LP trimmed its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in Ryder System by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $282,707.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,595.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $3,563,356.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,558.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,549 shares of company stock valued at $9,579,634 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on R. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on Ryder System in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.78.

NYSE:R opened at $73.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.23 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.39 and a 52-week high of $89.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.77.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ryder System’s payout ratio is -829.63%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

