Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP lowered its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,386,000 after acquiring an additional 772,768 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 902,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,239,000 after buying an additional 185,346 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth $52,324,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 567.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 673,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,586,000 after buying an additional 572,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 659,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,921,000 after buying an additional 32,364 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of R stock opened at $73.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.77. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.39 and a twelve month high of $89.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.23 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is -829.63%.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Parker sold 12,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,034,605.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,970,843.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 13,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $1,099,598.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,549 shares of company stock valued at $9,579,634 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on R shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist lifted their price target on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.78.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

