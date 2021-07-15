Centiva Capital LP Makes New $201,000 Investment in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 3.6% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $93.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.08. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.53 and a 1-year high of $108.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%.

GL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

In other news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $1,751,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,810,779.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total value of $534,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,904.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,705,415. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

