Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes $28.85 Million Position in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 573,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,850,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Agora by 43.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Agora during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agora during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agora during the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Agora by 148.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

API opened at $35.78 on Thursday. Agora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $114.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.87.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Agora had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

API has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura began coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

