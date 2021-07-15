ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) to post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. ChannelAdvisor posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $39.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.34 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 14.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $457,000.00. Also, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $616,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,326.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,311,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,326,000 after acquiring an additional 114,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 792.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,224,000 after acquiring an additional 988,726 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 4,784.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 821,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after acquiring an additional 804,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 523,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after acquiring an additional 175,712 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ECOM opened at $23.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.71 million, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.85. ChannelAdvisor has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $28.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.13.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

