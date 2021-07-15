Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $30,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 41,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $220.81 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $224.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.25.

In other news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.39, for a total value of $265,668.00. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,414.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

