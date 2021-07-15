Credit Agricole S A Acquires Shares of 1,000 Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth $2,642,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 727,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $191.49 price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

NYSE:DEO opened at $194.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $113.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.57. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $127.12 and a 12-month high of $197.67.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

