Credit Agricole S A Makes New Investment in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,140.50.

BHP Group stock opened at $76.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $82.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.67.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.