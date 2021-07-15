Credit Agricole S A Increases Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 2,650.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 26,505 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

NYSE:AUY opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.80. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.0263 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

