Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Raised to $198.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $196.00 to $198.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.64.

NYSE LEA opened at $170.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lear has a 1 year low of $103.35 and a 1 year high of $204.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.57. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lear news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,254,000 after purchasing an additional 26,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 573.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 24,338 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

