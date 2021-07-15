Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $30.75 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.36.

NYSE DVN opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.35. Devon Energy has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $31.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 132,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 29,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 71,535 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 11,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

