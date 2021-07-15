Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Plans $0.34 Dividend

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Lakeland Financial has raised its dividend payment by 90.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Lakeland Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 38.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lakeland Financial to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $58.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.24. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $77.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $56.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Financial will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

