Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,459,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 152,810 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.72% of Antero Midstream worth $31,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 60.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,609,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,278,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,270,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,406 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,886,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,151,000 after buying an additional 2,262,285 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Shares of AM opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $243.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Jonestrading lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.