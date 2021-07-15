Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $31.60 Million Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 31.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 926,683 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 418,377 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $31,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,347,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 71.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 31,441 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 91,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 16,967 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 55.5% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 102,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 36,680 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Select Medical by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,631,000 after buying an additional 32,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEM opened at $39.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.20. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $43.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

SEM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

In related news, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $4,015,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,609,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $401,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,877.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,040 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,233. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

