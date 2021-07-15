Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 55,979 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 655,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,979 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Ingersoll Rand worth $32,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,187,000 after acquiring an additional 106,524 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 10,489 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,164,000 after acquiring an additional 135,325 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,832 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.63.

IR opened at $48.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of -228.90 and a beta of 1.51. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $52.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

