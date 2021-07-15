Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,572 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,527,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,842,933 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $339,136,000 after purchasing an additional 887,531 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $230,118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,513,923 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $204,179,000 after purchasing an additional 521,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,194,410 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $175,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,829 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 2.84.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAL. Citigroup raised their price objective on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Atb Cap Markets raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.