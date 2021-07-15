Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 25,523 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 74.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,523 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 153,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

VNO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

VNO opened at $45.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 1.44. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $50.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.19.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.79%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.