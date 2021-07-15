Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Major Shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius Buys 54,737 Shares

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius purchased 54,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $448,843.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Advisors L.P. Ortelius also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trecora Resources alerts:

On Monday, July 12th, Advisors L.P. Ortelius bought 10,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $82,700.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Advisors L.P. Ortelius bought 28,076 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.18 per share, for a total transaction of $229,661.68.

On Thursday, June 10th, Advisors L.P. Ortelius bought 31,529 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $267,681.21.

Shares of Trecora Resources stock opened at $8.21 on Thursday. Trecora Resources has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $9.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.21. The company has a market cap of $204.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $54.59 million for the quarter. Trecora Resources had a net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Trecora Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Trecora Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Trecora Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Trecora Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 76.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Trecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.