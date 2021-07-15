Stephens Inc. AR Sells 849 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 23.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $86.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 1.65. Proto Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.60 and a fifty-two week high of $286.57.
Several research firms have issued reports on PRLB. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.
About Proto Labs
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
Featured Story: Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.