Stephens Inc. AR Sells 849 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 23.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $86.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 1.65. Proto Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.60 and a fifty-two week high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRLB. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

