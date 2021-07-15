Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,356 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.31% of Eagle Materials worth $73,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Eagle Materials by 67.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 19.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXP has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.33.

In other news, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $2,519,180.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,379.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $266,994.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,297,968. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $138.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.23. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.58 and a 1 year high of $153.71.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.58%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

